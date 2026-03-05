Kolaiseval, starring Kalaiyarasan, gets release date

Actor Kalaiyarasan's long-delayed film Kolaiseval is finally set to have its theatrical release. Earlier this Wednesday, the film's producer RP Bala announced that it will hit theatres on March 13, Friday. Written and directed by debutant VR Thudhivaanan, the film also stars Deepa Balu, known for her role in the JioHotstar series Heart Beat. The announcement comes almost three years after the release of the film's title and first-look poster. Making the announcement, the producer wrote, "The long wait is over. Happy to share this with you all my families. Thank you universe. The hunt begins on March 13th! Kolaiseval hits the screens on March 13 with a bang."
Produced by RP Bala through his RP Films banner alongside Kousalya Bala, the film also stars Bala Saravanan and Aadhav.
The makers are yet to reveal any details about the film's plot. Meanwhile, the latest poster shows Kalaiyarasan and Deepa's characters sitting outside a house, with a mural of Ilaiyaraaja right behind them. From the posters, it appears that the actors play a married couple, with Deepa's character being pregnant.
On the technical front, the film has cinematography by PG Muthiah, music by Santhan, and editing by Ajay Manoj.
Kalaiyarasan was most recently seen alongside VR Dinesh in Thandakaaranyam, written and directed by Athiyan Athirai and produced by Pa Ranjith. His upcoming films include Street, directed by Harshavardhan and co-starring Ritu Varma.