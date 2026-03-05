Kolaiseval, starring Kalaiyarasan, gets release date

Actor Kalaiyarasan's long-delayed film Kolaiseval is finally set to have its theatrical release. Earlier this Wednesday, the film's producer RP Bala announced that it will hit theatres on March 13, Friday. Written and directed by debutant VR Thudhivaanan, the film also stars Deepa Balu, known for her role in the JioHotstar series Heart Beat. The announcement comes almost three years after the release of the film's title and first-look poster. Making the announcement, the producer wrote, "The long wait is over. Happy to share this with you all my families. Thank you universe. The hunt begins on March 13th! Kolaiseval hits the screens on March 13 with a bang."