Pooja Sarathkumar: Saraswathi has a powerful seven-minute single-shot sequence

Marking her debut as a producer, Pooja Sarathkumar is backing Saraswathi, directed and headlined by her sister Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is stepping into direction for the first time. The film, produced under their banner Dosa Diaries, is set for release on March 6. Explaining why they chose to make their first production in Telugu, Pooja says, “Varalaxmi has now become a Telugu girl. The audience here treats her like their own daughter. That’s why we wanted to produce our first film in Telugu. We plan to release it in other languages after its release here.”
Touted as a high-concept crime thriller, Saraswathi features Varalaxmi in the lead role. “It’s a complete package filled with thrilling elements and twists. We have crafted the two-hour film in a very gripping manner,” Pooja shares confidently.
Speaking about the unique banner name, she says, “We wanted something relatable. Varalaxmi loves dosa, and food connects with everyone. That’s how we finalised the name Dosa Diaries.”
Pooja further reveals that she has always been inclined towards production. “I’ve been interested in production from the beginning. I’ve worked in several music shows, including those of AR Rahman, and later worked at Radaan Mediaworks, founded by Radikaa Sarathkumar. I prefer being behind the camera. I honestly cannot act,” she says with a smile.
Describing the core theme of Saraswathi, Pooja says it carries a strong social message. “There’s a powerful dialogue in the trailer — ‘Not every girl is Saraswati; when the time comes, she becomes Kali.’ That thought forms the essence of the story. It’s a powerful narrative with a strong female character, and Varalaxmi is personally connected to it.”
The film also features courtroom sequences involving senior actors Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Srikanth Iyengar. “The court scenes are extremely important. There’s a nearly seven-minute single-shot sequence that will be very interesting to watch,” she reveals.
Talking about their father R Sarathkumar, Pooja says he has been very supportive throughout the journey. “He constantly checked on the shoot progress and was extremely happy with the final output. For Varalaxmi, this is a very emotional and proud moment.”
Looking ahead, Pooja says she aims to back meaningful and relevant stories under the Dosa Diaries banner. “Today, stories need to connect with the society. Whatever genre we choose, our goal is to make good cinema. We are currently working on a few scripts and will announce details soon,” she signs off.