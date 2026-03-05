Pooja Sarathkumar: Saraswathi has a powerful seven-minute single-shot sequence

Marking her debut as a producer, Pooja Sarathkumar is backing Saraswathi, directed and headlined by her sister Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is stepping into direction for the first time. The film, produced under their banner Dosa Diaries, is set for release on March 6. Explaining why they chose to make their first production in Telugu, Pooja says, “Varalaxmi has now become a Telugu girl. The audience here treats her like their own daughter. That’s why we wanted to produce our first film in Telugu. We plan to release it in other languages after its release here.”