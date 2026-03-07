Gautham Ram Karthik's next titled Bloody Politics

The two-minute-long teaser begins with actor VIS Jayapalan laying down the importance of creating a strong pole to hold a political party's flag. He also explain how a flagpost has been the centre of many conflicts, extended to even several murders. The scene then shifts to Gautham's character fighting goons beside a flag pole. Towards the end of it, Gautham's character uproots the pole with a massive hammer. The teaser ends with Jayapalan's character calling out his name as Ilaiyaraaja. Selvaraghavan makes an appearance on wall art and posters in the film, hinting at his presence as a strong political leader.