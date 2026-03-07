Gautham Ram Karthik's next titled Bloody Politics

It is well known that Gautham Ram Karthik will be seen in an upcoming political action film GRK19 directed by debutant filmmaker Dhina Raghavan. The makers have now announced that the project has been titled Bloody Politics and unveiled a short teaser for the film.
The two-minute-long teaser begins with actor VIS Jayapalan laying down the importance of creating a strong pole to hold a political party's flag. He also explain how a flagpost has been the centre of many conflicts, extended to even several murders. The scene then shifts to Gautham's character fighting goons beside a flag pole. Towards the end of it, Gautham's character uproots the pole with a massive hammer. The teaser ends with Jayapalan's character calling out his name as Ilaiyaraaja. Selvaraghavan makes an appearance on wall art and posters in the film, hinting at his presence as a strong political leader.
As reported earlier, Ganesh K Babu, who made his debut as a filmmaker with the Kavin-starrer Dada (2023), is venturing into production with Bloody Politics. Joining the cast of the film are Anchana Nethrun as the female lead, along with P Vasu, Robbie, A Venkatesh, Maaran, Indhumathi, Aditya Kathir, and Bakkiyam Sankar in key roles.
In an earlier interview with CE, Dhina Raghavan said that the film will explore grassroots-level politics. "The film is set to discuss the lives of people in a locality in South Chennai and the local politics surrounding the area," filmmaker explained, adding, "It will be a realistic account of their lives without any glorification or distortion. It would be on the lines of Joker and Mandela with Chennai as the backdrop."
Dhina Raghavan has previously worked as an associate director with director Raju Murugan in films like Gypsy, Japan and an episode in the anthology Modern Love: Chennai titled Lalagunda Bommaigal. Raju Murugan is writing the dialogues for the film.
Sam CS is composing music for the film, with lyrics by Yugabharathi, Ganesh K Babu, and Sowmiya Bharathi D. The rest of the crew consists of Pratheep Kaliraja as the cinematographer, Deepak S as the editor, Tha Ramalingam as the art director, and Abishek Srinivas as the stunt choreographer. A release date for the film is yet to be revealed.
Besides Bloody Politics, Gautham Ram Karthik is also working with another debutant Sooriyaprathap S in Root - Running Out of Time, a sci-fi crime thriller alongside Aparshakti Khurana, in his Tamil debut, and Bhavya Trikha.