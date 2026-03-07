Jai and Suraj Venjaramoodu to headline Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Texla

Jai and Suraj Venjaramoodu are all set to headline Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming directorial, Texla. The film's pooja ceremony took place in Chennai on Friday. Kannan Ravi of KRG Group, who recently backed Jiiva's Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, is producing the upcoming film.
Set against a rural backdrop decades ago, the film is expected to revolve around the world of children. Yuvan Shankar Raja is set to compose music for Texla. Texla marks the first collaboration between Aishwarya and the production banner and her second with Yuvan Shankar Raja, after Vai Raja Vai (2015).
Aishwarya started as a director with the psychological drama 3 (2012), starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead. She went on to direct films such as Vai Raja Vai (2015) and Lal Salaam (2024), starring Vishnu Vijay and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth appearing in a special cameo.
KRG Group is planning to release Texla in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. More details about the film's extended cast, crew, genre and plot are awaited.
Last seen in Baby and Baby, Jai has Karuppar Nagaram, Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai and Worker in various stages of production. Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in Narivetta in Malayalam. The actor, who made his Tamil debut with Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran, is all set to share the screen with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. In the pipeline, he has Bharathanatyam 2 — Mohiniyattam in Malayalam and Youth and Kara in Tamil. Ken Karunaas' directorial debut, Youth, is set to hit theatres on March 19. Kara, on the other hand, starring Dhanush, is slated for April 30.