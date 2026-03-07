Jai and Suraj Venjaramoodu to headline Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Texla

Last seen in Baby and Baby, Jai has Karuppar Nagaram, Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai and Worker in various stages of production. Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in Narivetta in Malayalam. The actor, who made his Tamil debut with Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran, is all set to share the screen with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. In the pipeline, he has Bharathanatyam 2 — Mohiniyattam in Malayalam and Youth and Kara in Tamil. Ken Karunaas' directorial debut, Youth, is set to hit theatres on March 19. Kara, on the other hand, starring Dhanush, is slated for April 30.