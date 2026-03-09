Nivedhithaa Sathish: Something inside me healed when I watched Oh Butterfly

While Nivedhithaa’s personal journey added an emotional resonance to the film, the narrative itself is anchored in the complex relationships between its characters. Attul and Ciby, although poles apart in characters, share a deep bond, but when unexpected events unfold, the status of their relationship rests in perpetual limbo. Now, what happens when one character outshines the other? “Our screen dynamics are extremely important to the story. Earlier, I had played a key role in another multistarrer, Vanjagar Ulagam (2018), in which there was plenty of scope for me to shine. Similarly, this film too has five important characters, and I knew that my performance would play a major role in it, as Oh Butterfly doesn't stick to a typical format,” he shares, comparing it to Richard Linklater's films such as Before Sunrise (1995) and Tape (2001). “I loved watching Tape, and audiences have come to embrace ‘unusual’ films like these, and for this film, it was particularly challenging as we acted for many days, but the events of one particular night stir the film's entire emotional anchor,” he elaborates.