Nivedhithaa Sathish: Something inside me healed when I watched Oh Butterfly

Chaos theory says even a small event can have a significant effect, as metaphorised by how the flapping of a butterfly's wings in one place can create a storm elsewhere. At the centre of the storm in Oh Butterfly are Attul and Nivedhithaa Sathish's newlyweds, Arjun and Gowri, navigating a rather prickly scenario caused by the presence of an ex-lover (Ciby Chandran's Suriya). “It is an anxious person's worst nightmare,” says debut director Vijay Ranganathan. "We would have planned something in life, but in reality, when the exact opposite happens, we feel a sense of dread and horror. We wanted to go for the feeling of, ‘How can it go so wrong?’,” he adds, noting his desire to showcase how the protagonist deals with the anxiety.
Oh Butterfly is categorised as a mystery thriller, but Vijay describes it as a 'relationship thriller'. “I wanted to explore the relationship dynamics between the characters in an intimate and close setting. We have seen many romance/rom-com films in the history of Tamil cinema, but we rarely see films like Sindhu Bhairavi (1985) that explore complex relationships, especially in the last 15 years. I wanted to make such a film in an engaging way for today’s audience,” he says.
The story follows Gowri as she brings her husband Arjun on a vacation to discuss something that has been disturbing her since their recent marriage. However, to her shock, Arjun's college friend Suriya, who is also her ex-boyfriend, comes in as a guest to their house, fuelling a barrage of emotions and triggering a chain of deadly events.
Interestingly, the film proved a cathartic experience for Nivedhithaa Sathish, almost like life imitating art. The actor had to undergo a major surgery before the film went on floors. Reflecting on her emotional turmoil during the time, she explains, “As it is, Gowri is an intricately layered character, and the experiences I was going through in my personal life went in tandem with the film. I was also dealing with the grief of losing my father, but when I watched Oh Butterfly on screen, something inside me healed and my perspective changed.”
While Nivedhithaa’s personal journey added an emotional resonance to the film, the narrative itself is anchored in the complex relationships between its characters. Attul and Ciby, although poles apart in characters, share a deep bond, but when unexpected events unfold, the status of their relationship rests in perpetual limbo. Now, what happens when one character outshines the other? “Our screen dynamics are extremely important to the story. Earlier, I had played a key role in another multistarrer, Vanjagar Ulagam (2018), in which there was plenty of scope for me to shine. Similarly, this film too has five important characters, and I knew that my performance would play a major role in it, as Oh Butterfly doesn't stick to a typical format,” he shares, comparing it to Richard Linklater's films such as Before Sunrise (1995) and Tape (2001). “I loved watching Tape, and audiences have come to embrace ‘unusual’ films like these, and for this film, it was particularly challenging as we acted for many days, but the events of one particular night stir the film's entire emotional anchor,” he elaborates.
Interpersonal dynamics between the characters and the actors can make or break a film with an intense script like Oh Butterfly. Attul, who acknowledges the same, explains how the trio bonded even before filming began to nail that aspect. “We naturally brought that comfort between us. Nasser sir, who portrays a key role, reiterated the importance of having a deep sync between us. We made sure that it was there as we were deeply involved in script readings, rehearsals and staging,” he explains.
Before Oh Butterfly, both Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli and Nivedhithaa received scripts that explore the depths of human relationships. While Nivedhithaa came across Sillu Karupatti (2019) and Sethum Aayiram Pon (2020), Lakshmipriyaa received scripts for Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (2018) and the recent Kuttram Purindhavan series. Lakshmipriyaa has no interest in hustling from one project to another. “I had decided a few years ago that I wasn't going to succumb to it,” she affirms. “We have been creating pressures for ourselves. Ultimately, this is a game. Whether you want to participate in it or not is your choice. At one point, I realised that I value films that I really wanted to be a part of. I don't have the mindset that I have to work in ‘x’ number of films per year. That's not my problem,” she clarifies, stating how it gives her the autonomy and control over her art.
“I have a life outside of cinema,” quips Nivedhithaa, echoing Lakshmipriyaa’s words. “The more I am involved and present in my life, the more it helps my art. At the end of the day, a film is an experience for me. When I am working on it, my focus is completely here. I am a fresh person with every project I complete,” she elucidates.
In fact, both Lakshmipriyaa and Nivedhithaa share that they have not “chased” or longed to be part of a film so far. “We have never done that, and we don't know how to start such a conversation," say the actors. "Till now, many films came organically to me. And I choose the ones that resonated with me. I am not sure about manifestation, but I was ecstatic when Mari Selvaraj called me to cast me in Karnan (2021) as I was deeply affected by Pariyerum Perumal (2018)," says Lakshmipriyaa. Meanwhile, Nivedhithaa adds, “These stories have chosen me all the time. I consider working on one film per year as a massive opportunity for me. When I do a film, I want it to add value to my life. After all, films are not just films but part of an event that happens in my life.”
On the contrary, Ciby says his journey has followed the exact opposite route. “I am very open to knocking on the doors of directors. I have submitted my photos to several agencies and offices. The day after coming out of the Bigg Boss Tamil house, I went to meet H Vinoth sir. I didn’t know that he watches the reality show. It was then I asked him for a role in Thunivu. An opportunity was not available at that point, but it landed on my lap a few months later,” he shares, expressing his gratitude for spending time with the director and Ajith Kumar. "Maybe if I hadn’t gone on that day, Vinoth sir wouldn’t have thought about me when a role opened up later,” he reflects.
Interestingly, Lakshmipriyaa’s measured approach to choosing roles also mirrors her onscreen presence in Oh Butterfly where she plays Ranjani, a ‘sanyasini’ who helps Gowri navigate her inner chaos. “It was a very interestingly written character, and I haven't played such a role. Hence, I wasn’t sure how to approach it. I also wasn't sure why my character was necessary here, but Vijay made me understand it,” she says. The director pauses before asking a question: “We have seen so many gangsters in our movies, but we come across such people very sparsely. Likewise, how many sanyasinis have been represented in our films?"
Besides these themes, Vijay Ranganathan was also keen to explore the psyche of human guilt and the tendency to question life’s decisions. “The thought of, ‘Did we rush into marriage?’ would have crossed the minds of many couples at some point. I wanted to humanise that feeling without labelling it as right or wrong. Just because we portray it doesn’t mean we are glorifying it,” the director says, signing off.