Bharath-starrer Kaalidas 2 gets April release

Kaalidas 2, which stars Bharath and Ajay Karthi in the lead, is set to release on April 3. Sri Senthil returns to direct the sequel after Kaalidas (2019).
The sequel like its predecessor is an investigative thriller, which is produced by Dr N Yogeshwaran along with Five Star Senthil under their Sky Pictures banner. The duo have previously distributed films like the National Award winning film Parking (2023), the Soori-starrer Garudan (2024), and the Vijay Sethupathi headliner Maharaja (2024).
Kaalidas 2 also sees the return of Sangeetha Madhavan to Tamil cinema after 26 years. Her last Tamil release was Kann Thirandhu Paaramma (2000). Apart from Sangeetha, the cast of the upcomind sequelalso includes Bhavani Sre and Abernathy.
Director Sri Senthil has directed the film from a screenplay by Arvind Anand. Sam CS is composing music for Kaalidas 2, with lyrics penned by Mohanraj. The crew of the film also includes Suresh Bala as the director of photography, Bhuvan Srinivasan as the editor, and G Durairaj as the production designer.
Kaalidas (2019), which stars Bharath, also featurs Ann Sheetal, Suresh Menon, and Aadhav Kannadasan as part of its cast. The film is an thriller following an investigation surrounding a woman's murder.