Sathyasiva's Arivu to star Vijay Kumar

On Sunday, Kazhugu (2012) and Freedom (2025) director Sathyasiva's next film was announced through Suriya and Jyotika on social media. Titled Arivu, the film stars Vijay Kumar, known for his work as the actor, writer and director of films such as Uriyadi (2016) and its 2019 sequel. Unveiling the film's first-look poster, actor Suriya wrote, "On Women's Day, unveiling a film made with real intention and heart. I can tell you it's a story that matters." It is worth noting that Vijay Kumar also wrote dialogues for Suriya's 2020 film Soorarai Pottru.
Arivu brings Vijay Kumar back to acting after 2024's Election, directed by Thamizh of Seththumaan fame. Interestingly, much like the 2024 movie, Arivu is also a political film. Unveiling the poster on social media, the director called it a "socially responsible" film as well. It also stars Anandhi, Subiksha Kumar, Joshika Maya, Ismath Banu, Singampuli, IM Vijayan, and Deepa Shankar.
Directed by Sathyasiva from his own screenplay, the film has dialogues by Nikesh RS. It is produced by Saivinoth and Jayakumar under the banner of Movietron Production. The film marks the first production venture of the banner. The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics, but the poster shows Vijay Kumar sitting among many tribal women. From the looks of it, the film appears to be about tribal women's rights. "A voice once silenced can ignite a revolution," wrote the director while sharing the film's first look poster.
On the technical front, it has composer D Imman, cinematographer Dill Raju, editor Vetre Krishnan.
Sathyasiva last directed Freedom, starring Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose, among others. The film was slated to release last year, but was later postponed indefinitely.
Meanwhile, production on Arivu is still in progress.