Sathyasiva's Arivu to star Vijay Kumar

Directed by Sathyasiva from his own screenplay, the film has dialogues by Nikesh RS. It is produced by Saivinoth and Jayakumar under the banner of Movietron Production. The film marks the first production venture of the banner. The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics, but the poster shows Vijay Kumar sitting among many tribal women. From the looks of it, the film appears to be about tribal women's rights. "A voice once silenced can ignite a revolution," wrote the director while sharing the film's first look poster.