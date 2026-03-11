Yugi Sethu: A Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth reunion is required to pull audiences back to theatres

An interview with Yugi Sethu is incomplete without speaking about Panchathanthiram. Yugi Sethu, who chose to quit Mridangam out of not wanting to play second fiddle to another musician, was also hesitant to take up the Kamal Haasan headliner for the same reason. "At that time, I was the number one television star with Naiyandi Darbar, produced by K Balachander sir. The show had become hugely popular, and it also proved that a single host could carry an entire programme. Since I had faced many failures before reaching that stage, I was afraid of losing that success. On Naiyandi Darbar, I would openly tease everyone—even politicians—and I had even joked about Kamal Haasan sir. So when Panchathanthiram came my way, I wasn’t confident about being one among five actors," says the actor, who tried to diplomatically reject the offer. "I was hesitant to say no to Kamal sir, so I even used K Balachander sir’s name and said I needed our mentor’s permission. Kamal sir asked me to bring the same sarcastic tone from my show to the film. He even asked if I expected a higher salary, but I told him I was ready to do the role for free because sharing screen space with him itself was an honour. My only request was the freedom to improvise my lines, which he happily allowed," Yugi Sethu reveals.