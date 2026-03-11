Vijay Kumar to star in Dhanush-Tamizharasan Pachamuthu's D56?

Recently, Tamizharasan shared a black-and-white photo of him sitting in a village temple, confirming that he has started recce for Dhanush's D56. Dhanush had also expressed his excitement for the project. It is to be noted that Mari Selvaraj recently said that his project with the actor "demands a massive creative and technical process" as the Idli Kadai actor wants it to become the biggest film of both their careers which may have caused the delay. Tamizharasan Pachamuthu's film is currently in its early stages and details on its title, plot and other cast members are yet to be confirmed.