Vijay Kumar to star in Dhanush-Tamizharasan Pachamuthu's D56?
We had previously reported about Dhanush confirming his 56th film D56 will be directed by Lubber Pandhu filmmaker Tamizharasan Pachamuthu instead of Mari Selvaraj. Now, Uriyadi (2016) and Election (2024)-fame Vijay Kumar has hinted at joining the yet-to-be-titled film.
In a recent post congratulating Vijay Kumar for his upcoming film Arivu, director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu shared the poster and wished him the best. Replying to him, Vijay Kumar expressed his thanks and said he would complete the film soon and join him for D56, hinting at making an entry into his cast. Tamizharasan later asked him to join him in Madurai.
Recently, Tamizharasan shared a black-and-white photo of him sitting in a village temple, confirming that he has started recce for Dhanush's D56. Dhanush had also expressed his excitement for the project. It is to be noted that Mari Selvaraj recently said that his project with the actor "demands a massive creative and technical process" as the Idli Kadai actor wants it to become the biggest film of both their careers which may have caused the delay. Tamizharasan Pachamuthu's film is currently in its early stages and details on its title, plot and other cast members are yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile Arivu, whose first look poster was released on Sunday, brings Vijay Kumar back to acting after 2024's Election, directed by Thamizh of Seththumaan fame. Interestingly, much like the 2024 movie, Arivu is also a political film. Unveiling the poster on social media, the director called it a "socially responsible" film as well. It also stars Anandhi, Subiksha Kumar, Joshika Maya, Ismath Banu, Singampuli, IM Vijayan, and Deepa Shankar.