Anushka was not the first choice for Sakshi in Nishabdham, says producer Kona Venkat

Anushka’s much-awaited action thriller Nishabdham will release on January 31, confirmed writer-producer Kona Venkat. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film has wrapped up the shoot in August and the post-production is underway in full swing.



“The story of Nishabdham has been set in Seattle and it is the first Indian film to be shot completely over there. We are glad to have made an international film with actors and technicians from Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood,” says Kona.

The writer-turned-producer reveals that an unexpected encounter with Anushka during a flight journey, while he was returning from Mumbai, had fetched him an opportunity to get her on board. “Anushka was not the first choice for the female lead’s role as I have written the script for another female superstar. When I was returning from Mumbai, I spotted Anushka on the same flight.

Suddenly, the plane had a tyre puncture and it has been diverted to Chennai. Meanwhile, I pitched the storyline of Nishabdham to her and it took a week’s time for her to give the final nod,” says Kona, adding, “Casting Anushka, who has been choosy about her projects since she acted in Bhaagamathie, worked to the advantage of our film.”

Produced by People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation, Nishabdham shows Anushka as a mute artist Sakshi, Madhavan as a celebrity musician Anthony, Anjali as Maha, a crime detective from Seattle police department, Shalini Pandey as Sonali, voice of Sakshi, Subbaraju as Vivek, a wildlife photographer and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in a negative role of that of a cop Richard Dickens from Seattle police department.

Shot in Telugu and Tamil, the crossover film will also be dubbed into Malayalam, Hindi and English. Music of the film is by Gopi Sundar and the action sequences were choreographed by Alex Terjiff.



