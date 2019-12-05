Aishwarya Rajesh treated me like a friend: Uday Shankar

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Mis(s)Match, directed by NV Nirmal Kumar, is gearing up for release on December 6. The film, said to be a family drama with wrestling as the backdrop, features Aishwarya Rajesh and Uday Shankar as the lead pair.

Uday, who made a fairly confident debut with Aatagadhara Shiva, is content to have fulfilled his desire to work in a family entertainer which comes with a message. “Mis(s)Match is all about a software engineer, who is ready to sacrifice his love to make his girl friend’s dream come true. "

Born in Jadcherla and brought up in Hyderabad, Uday gave up his BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) course to pursue a career in the industry.

“I am passionate about films and acting from childhood and idolise Pawan Kalyan. I like all his works and we remixed his chartbuster song E manase... from Tholi Prema in our film. The song was a perfect take in one shot and about 400 junior artists worked in it. Kalyan garu was impressed with our work and conveyed his best wishes. It feels proud to receive compliments from a superstar like him,” says a jubilant Uday.

The young actor is all praise for Nirmal Kumar. “Our director was patient and would get to shoot with great conviction. He identified our strengths and brought the best. That’s not all, he is also an expert in filming mass scenes and this time too, he ensured that he didn’t miss his mark.”

Uday assures that he was not intimidated by Aishwarya Rajesh’s image. “While this is my second film, it is Aishwarya’s 25th film. She is a brilliant performer and is the USP of our film. She treated me like her friend to make me feel comfortable. It was a great feeling to share screen space with her,” the actor concludes.