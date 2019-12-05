Home Entertainment Telugu

Aishwarya Rajesh treated me like a friend: Uday Shankar

Born in Jadcherla and brought up in Hyderabad, Uday gave up his BDS course to pursue a career in the industry.

Published: 05th December 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh (Photo | EPS)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Mis(s)Match, directed by NV Nirmal Kumar, is gearing up for release on December 6. The film, said to be a family drama with wrestling as the backdrop, features Aishwarya Rajesh and Uday Shankar as the lead pair. 

Uday, who made a fairly confident debut with Aatagadhara Shiva, is content to have fulfilled his desire to work in a family entertainer which comes with a message. “Mis(s)Match is all about a software engineer, who is ready to sacrifice his love to make his girl friend’s dream come true. "

Born in Jadcherla and brought up in Hyderabad, Uday gave up his BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) course to pursue a career in the industry.

“I am passionate about films and acting from childhood and idolise Pawan Kalyan. I like all his works and we remixed his chartbuster song E manase... from Tholi Prema in our film. The song was a perfect take in one shot and about 400 junior artists worked in it. Kalyan garu was impressed with our work and conveyed his best wishes. It feels proud to receive compliments from a superstar like him,” says a jubilant Uday. 

The young actor is all praise for Nirmal Kumar. “Our director was patient and would get to shoot with great conviction. He identified our strengths and brought the best. That’s not all, he is also an expert in filming mass scenes and this time too, he ensured that he didn’t miss his mark.”

Uday assures that he was not intimidated by Aishwarya Rajesh’s image. “While this is my second film, it is Aishwarya’s 25th film. She is a brilliant performer and is the USP of our film. She treated me like her friend to make me feel comfortable. It was a great feeling to share screen space with her,” the actor concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aishwarya Rajesh Uday Shankar
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp