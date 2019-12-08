Renamed 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu', RGV flick gets CBFC nod

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The revising committee of the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has cleared the release of Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu, announced the film’s director Ram Gopal Varma on his Twitter on Saturday.

The CBFC has also cleared the film with a U/A certificate on Saturday after the makers have agreed to change the film’s title from Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu to Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu. The political satire, which was supposed to hit the screens on November 29, will now release on December 12.

The film has been grabbing headlines across the Telugu States ever since RGV began releasing trailers on social media.

The controversial element grew when businessman Indrasena Chowdary filed a PIL in Telangana High Court seeking an order to defer the exhibition of the film in theatres, social media and digital platforms alleging that the content and posters of the film are defamatory towards two castes.

The thinly veiled references to TD president N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy created a stir. The resemblance of the actors to the leading politicians was unmissable.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy has put a stay on the film’s release date and stated that the film’s title suggests confrontation of two castes and ordered a title change.

Eventually, it was sent to the revising committee, which has finally cleared the film with minor cuts on Saturday.

Expressing a sigh of relief, producer Natti Kumar, who is overseeing Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu’s release across the Telugu States says, “The CBFC has asked us to change (or mute) some words, among them, Kamma Rajyam to Amma Rajyam, Kadapa Reddlu to Kadapa Biddalu, blur a glass containing alcohol, the speaker character’s sarcastic gestures and some lyrics in the title song. It has also taken objection for using the names of YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Vijay Mallya and asked us to remove these references altogether. We have agreed to their suggestions and the film will release on December 12 across the Telugu States.”

Produced by Ajay Mysore, T Naresh Kumar, and T Sridhar, Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu is being directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Siddharth Tatolu.