Home Entertainment Telugu

Renamed 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu', RGV flick gets CBFC nod

Eventually, the RGV flick was sent to the revising committee, which has finally cleared the film with minor cuts on Saturday.

Published: 08th December 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu'.

A still from 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu'.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The revising committee of the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has cleared the release of Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu, announced the film’s director Ram Gopal Varma on his Twitter on Saturday.

The CBFC has also cleared the film with a U/A certificate on Saturday after the makers have agreed to change the film’s title from Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu to Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu. The political satire, which was supposed to hit the screens on November 29, will now release on December 12.
The film has been grabbing headlines across the Telugu States ever since RGV began releasing trailers on social media.  

The controversial element grew when businessman Indrasena Chowdary filed a PIL in Telangana High Court seeking an order to defer the exhibition of the film in theatres, social media and digital platforms alleging that the content and posters of the film are defamatory towards two castes.

The thinly veiled references to TD president N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy created a stir. The resemblance of the actors to the leading politicians was unmissable.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy has put a stay on the film’s release date and stated that the film’s title suggests confrontation of two castes and ordered a title change.

Eventually, it was sent to the revising committee, which has finally cleared the film with minor cuts on Saturday.

Expressing a sigh of relief, producer Natti Kumar, who is overseeing Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu’s release across the Telugu States says, “The CBFC has asked us to change (or mute) some words, among them, Kamma Rajyam to Amma Rajyam, Kadapa Reddlu to Kadapa Biddalu, blur a glass containing alcohol, the speaker character’s sarcastic gestures and some lyrics in the title song. It has also taken objection for using the names of YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Vijay Mallya and asked us to remove these references altogether. We have agreed to their suggestions and the film will release on December 12 across the Telugu States.”

Produced by Ajay Mysore, T Naresh Kumar, and T Sridhar, Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu is being directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Siddharth Tatolu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RGV Ram Gopal Varma Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp