B Praak records his first Telugu song for Mahesh Babu film

MUMBAI: After wooing the audience with his latest Punjabi hit, "Filhall", singer B Praak has now recorded his first Telugu track "Suryodivo Chandrudivo", which will feature in superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film "Sarileru Neekevvaru".
On his experience recording the song, B Praak said: "I had always dreamt of singing or composing a South Indian song and I feel blessed that I got a chance to do it. It was a bit challenging at first but later on, I got a hang of it."
He recorded the Telugu song with new-generation composer Devi Sri Prasad.
Talking about his other projects, B Praak has sung a new song titled "Maana dil" in the upcoming comedy "Good Newwz", starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
