Raashi Khanna talks about working with Naga Chaitanya in upcoming film 'Venky Mama'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Ever since she made her debut in Telugu cinema, it has been going great guns for actor Raashi Khanna. Now, as her upcoming family entertainer 'Venky Mama' with Naga Chaitanya gears up for release this Friday, the starlet is gung-ho. “I play Harika, a film director. Director Bobby gave a different spin to my character that requires a different style of (voice) modulation. My character has more significance to the story and I had a ball shooting on the sets. The first-hour beautifully sets the drama and the second half is completely centred around the relationship of mama-alludu,” says Raashi.

Sharing her excitement of sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in the film, the New Delhi girl says, “I played a cameo in Manam and shot with Chaitanya for a day. Ever since I wanted to work with him in a love story and 'Venky Mama' came as a complete surprise to me. Over the years, he has evolved a lot as an actor."

On working with Venkatesh, Raashi shares, “It’s difficult to match up to the comic timing of Venkatesh garu. He has one such actor I admire from my childhood. He is an amazing actor, who is both spiritual and down-to-earth. The scenes featuring three of us have come out really well and I have learnt a lot from Venkatesh sir during this journey.”

The film also features Payal Rajput as the other lead and Raashi shows no signs of insecurity working in two-heroine films. “All the lead characters have significance in the film. And credit to Bobby for offering me a character that is strong and independent. I don’t want to get stereotyped playing glamour roles. In fact, I want to try different roles and keep doing good work. Payal and I got along well on the sets and it feels glad to be a part of this film,” signs off Raashi.