Lavanya Tripathi on playing submissive 'Andala' to tom-boy in A1 Express

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Lavanya Tripathi is ending this year on a cheerful note with her performance in Arjun Suravaram winning her accolades. She played Kavya, a budding journalist in the film co-starring Nikhil and the actor is delighted that the industry is looking at her differently post the film’s success. “My efforts have paid off and I am happy that people loved my character. Every Friday is a litmus test for an actor. Certainly, after the success of Arjun Suravaram, things changed for good. The people around me changed and started seeing me in a different way. But I’ve managed to remain the same because this is the person the audiences have liked.”

Meanwhile, she is working in the first hockey-based movie in Telugu cinema, A1 Express. “I am playing a tomboyish hockey player, who wears her attitude on her sleeves. I know my role would require a lot of energy and effort because it would mean learning our national sport. In the film, I will be seen riding Yamaha RX 100. I am taking bike riding lessons and gaining some decent muscle mass to look fit for the part,” reveals Lavanya.

For someone who started off playing a submissive character in Andala Rakshasi, portraying a tomboyish role in A1 Express must be a U-turn. “As an actor, you have to work in many films to understand what you are good at. I always yearn to portray characters that have convincing character arcs and show my range as an actor. I like this transition and will ensure that you get to see me portraying such exciting roles in the days to come.”

Incidentally, Arjun Suravaram and A1 Express are remakes of Tamil films Kanithan and Natpe Thunai. “It was not a calculative decision to do remakes. I find both these films interesting and have their own originality. I watched Natpe Thunai at a time when I didn’t know I would be doing its remake. The story of the film is really good and my character is not only relatable but also challenging both physically and mentally. Usually, female actors don’t often get performance-oriented roles within a commercial format and I’m really kicked about this film.”

Interestingly, Lavanya, who was born in Ayodhya and raised in Dehradun hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet. “I am not good at multitasking and like to take one step at a time. My work in Telugu and Tamil continues to keep me busy so much so that I have no time to think about anything else. I believe I have made steady progress over the years and have played all the roles to the best of my ability. I absolutely have no regrets for missing several films. It feels happy to find a firm footing in Telugu and Tamil,” she avers.

The actor admits that social media bullying is stressful and urges women to take a stand against the same. “People love negativity and likes to pass some uncharitable or derogatory remarks on celebrities, especially female actors. I don’t spare any opportunity to block them and at times, I give it back strongly. There were instances where I threatened to file a case against these trolls and I find it’s only the way for women to confront cyber-bullying.”

As the conversation veers towards the ghastly crime against the Vet doctor, Disha, the Bhale Bhale Magadivoy girl stresses the need for stringent laws to fight crimes against women. “The need of the hour is to make strong laws so that the perpetrators of crimes like rape/acid attacks against women are meted out stringent punishments. The government and judiciary system should enhance punishments by introducing tougher laws and apply the rigour of law equally to rich and poor. I am glad the perpetrators of Disha died in an encounter. This is not enough as I think a strong message has to be sent across the nation that no one will dare to do such crime again,” says the 28-year-old actor.

Lavanya is hoping that the New Year is going to be eventful for her. “Besides A1 Express, I have also signed a crime-thriller opposite Atharvaa in Tamil. I will be shooting for these films simultaneously, from January. I am excited to start the New Year on a high,” concludes Lavanya.