Home Entertainment Telugu

'Mahabharata' play to be staged in Hyderabad to ensure youngsters are hooked

The play needed about 10 timekeepers to coordinate the eight-hour rehearsals in the last six months.

Published: 14th December 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Gen X are not even sure if Ravana appears in Ramayana or Mahabharatha.

The Gen X are not even sure if Ravana appears in Ramayana or Mahabharatha. (Photo | EPS)

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

“The idea of putting up such an ambitious production is to ensure that the younger generation is hooked on to our amazing epics and appreciate  our literature. The Gen X are not even sure if Ravana appears in Ramayana or Mahabharatha. We are talking about the Netflix generation which is also keen to consume content not just on phone but on stage and on screen too. Although we have a full-fledged weekly series called Mahabharata in he 90s, the current generation wants it in a short format and this is an attempt to do so,” says Rahul Bhuchar, produce of the play Mahabharata which will be staged in the city twice at 3 pm and 7 pm on Sunday at ShilpkalaVedika, Hyderabad. Rahul, who runs Felicity Theatre which is bringing the play to the city, also plays Karna in the epic play.

Elaborating on the hard work that goes into it, he says that it took director Puneet Issar (who plays Duryodhan and has played the same role in the TV series) about 18 months to put the poem into a script format. It took eight months of rehearsals. There is a lot of hard work as the lines are long and complex and of course the costumes. “For the backdrop, we have a LED screen using P9 technology. We hired professional engineers to get this done. And yes our Lord Krishna will make a dramatic entry during the vastraharan scene. He will literally fly onto the stage using trapeze techniques. There is an ensemble cast of about 28 artistes and 20 are backstage which include makeup artists, costume designers, ushers etc. This will look like a 3D movie live. We have used Hindi and not Sanskrit that almost all the audience will be able to relate to,” he adds.

The play needed about 10 timekeepers to coordinate the eight-hour rehearsals in the last six months. The play has had 55 successful runs so far and they do plan  to stage Ramayana in the next season, June 2020. We can throw an open challenge that it is the best mythological play in India. “Incidentally Gen X forms a majority of our audience in the four-hour play. They are mesmerised by the scale and magnificence of the play. We have noticed that the youngsters do not even check their phones even once as they are clued into the spectacle,” he concludes.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahabharata play
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp