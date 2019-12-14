Twitterati abuzz after KGF Chapter 2 trailer release

By IANS

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 trailer's released on Friday set the Twitter abuzz as its fans tweeted their admiration for the Kannada period action film.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period drama-action film is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain.

A fan wrote that #KGFChapter2 first look will be released on December 21.

Another posted, "Can't wait... ready for another power- packed action by Yash sir...."

"How special can this get? First look of #KGFChapter2 on the same day as the 1st anniversary of #KGFChapter1 on December 21," wrote another fan.

A post read, "#KGFChapter2 one of my all-time favourite franchises."

"#KGFChapter2FirstLook. Most expected movie of Kannada industry... #stay tuned for the first look of chapter 2.

"Strong acting, powerful visuals, action-packed with more heart touching moments..."