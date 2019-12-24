Sri Simha ready for big leap

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Director SS Rajamouli’s cousin and music composer MM Keeravani’s youngest son Sri Simha Koduri, who worked as a child artiste in Yamadonga (2007), has grown up to be an actor now with Mathu Vadhalara. He says that his entry into films is not easy as he never thrived on his family reputation.

“Even if I have the advantage of having a filmi connection, I have always felt the need to make a name for myself and understood that getting a break is the hardest part of the industry. The moment I completed my graduation, I worked in the capacity of an assistant director (AD) to Sukumar for the Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam. This experience has helped me understand the process of filmmaking. I also trained in acting and did a few workshops to gain confidence and improve my skills,” adds Simha.

The young actor says that he has been interested in movies since childhood. “My desire to act is perhaps genetic. I used to watch my father (Keeravani) and my babai (Rajamouli) work in the industry. Honestly, there was no resistance from anyone. But babai advised me to work hard and be committed to my job,” he reveals.

Simha, who is excited about his role in the film says, “I will be seen as a delivery boy who’s a slacker and thinks that his income is not enough to fulfil his needs. He finds himself in the midst of a problem and how he comes out of it forms the crux of Mathu Vadhalara. The story happens across two days and I believe it’s going to be a thrilling ride.”

The debutant is happy about how things have panned. “I have been an ardent fan of Jr NTR and I also share a good rapport with Ram Charan. I feel delighted to get some career advice from them. Also, the inputs of babai helped me a lot,” says Simha. So did his father and babai watch the film? “Yes, they liked it and are content with my performance. In fact, babai suggested a few changes and we incorporated them,” shares a jubilant Simha, who wants to identify himself with realistic cinema.