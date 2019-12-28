Mahesh Babu apprehensive over 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'... budget

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Mahesh Babu is going to kick-start Sankranthi festivities at the Tollywood box-office with his much-awaited action entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru. A source close to the production informed that the makers wanted to reshoot the climax and when they discussed it with Mahesh during one of the recent schedules, the Dookudu actor has expressed his concern as he felt that the budget may go beyond their estimation.

“Mahesh is worried that Sarileru Neekevvaru might face the same fate as his earlier outing Bharat Ane Nenu, which has crossed its stipulated budget and has incurred losses in several territories. As the makers of Sarileru... have already spent over Rs 100 crore budget on the making, Mahesh thought that the reshoots will further increase the production cost and has opposed the idea of a change in the climax,” informs a source. No wonder Mahesh appears worried!

