Birthday girl Tabu's look in new Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' wows fans

04th November 2019

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actress Tabu turned a year older on Monday, and a photo of her shared by the team of her upcoming Telugu film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" is winning hearts of netizens.

"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and the film stars Tabu along with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Sushanth A.

The film is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Haarika & Hassine Creations tweeted the photo in which Tabu is giving a wide smile. "She can just make us skip our heartbeat with one look and flatter anyone with her talent. Wishing #Tabu garu a very Happy Birthday, We look forward to many more collaborations - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo team! @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman #Jayaram #NivethaPethuraj," they captioned it.

Actor Sushanth A also used the same photo and an image of the two actors to wish the actress. "Happy Birthday Tabu garu! Thank You for always being a good friend and a huge honour to have worked with you in #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo."

Soon, #TabuLookinAvPL started trending on Twitter with many praising her beautiful smile. She was also showered with birthday wishes from fans of Allu Aravind.

"Ever gorgeous and talented 'Tabu' garu from #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo. Wishing her a very happy birthday on behalf of #stylishStar @alluarjun fans," read a tweet from one fo the fans.

