Pawan Kalyan to reprise Amitabh Bachchan, Ajith's roles in Telugu remake of 'Pink'

Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and dialogues will be written by Trivikram Srinivas.

Published: 04th November 2019

MUMBAI: Superstar Pawan Kalyan is set to play the lead in the Telugu remake of critically-acclaimed Hindi film "Pink".

Producer Boney Kapoor, who forayed into Tamil industry with its remake "Nerkonda Paarvai" with superstar Ajith, is also producing the Telugu version with Kalyan reprising megastar Amitabh Bachchan's role in the original.

The film will be jointly produced by Dil Raju and Kapoor.

According to a press release issued by the makers, Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and dialogues will be written by Trivikram Srinivas.

The film, which is tentatively titled as "PSPK 20", is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

