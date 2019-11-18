Home Entertainment Telugu

Want to return to Tollywood: Rekha

Instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation, the award is presented annually to celebrities to honour their decade-long contribution to the Indian cinema.

Published: 18th November 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Film producer Boney Kapoor receives the ANR award on behalf of Sridevi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Telugu actor Chiranjeevi presented the Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) National Award to veteran actors Sridevi (posthumous) and Rekha during a function at Annapurna Seven Acres on Sunday. 

Instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation, the award is presented annually to celebrities to honour their decade-long contribution to the Indian cinema.

In her acceptance speech, Rekha recalled her association with ANR. “Annapurna Studios is like my home production and it feels good to have received this honour alongside Sridevi, who is my little sister and an actor par excellence. I did a Telugu film titled Amma Kosam for my mother. And now, I’m here to thank another one of my mothers, Annapurna Studios.”

The 65-year-old actor, who made her acting debut as a child artiste in the Telugu film Inti Guttu (1958), expressed her desire to make a comeback in Telugu cinema. “I want to do a Telugu film soon. And to get the fluency in the language, I think, I have to hone my speaking skills -- akin to how Sridevi used to deliver her dialogues effortlessly,” says Rekha.

Terming ANR an encyclopedia of acting, the chief guest of the evening, Chiranjeevi shared: “He (ANR) has been an inspiration to us all. My mother was an ardent admirer of ANR Garu and I look up to him as my (guru) mentor. I’m glad to have shared screen space with him in Mechanic Alludu (1993). I feel fortunate to present this prestigious award to legendary personalities like Rekha. Sridevi may have gone too soon, but she made a lasting impact with her talent on our hearts.”

Industrialist T Subbarami Reddy, ANR’s son and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, other members of the Akkineni family and prominent members of the Indian film industry were present at the glittering ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akkineni Nageswara Rao National Award ANR Award Sridevi Rekha
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp