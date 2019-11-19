Dream come true for Sandy

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Sandeep Madhav aka Sandy, who shot to fame with Vangaveeti is back in the reckoning with George Reddy.

He is stepping into the skin of the slain Osmania University (OU) student leader and the founder of Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU).

The trailer of the film showcases Sandy playing the title role has garnered millions of views and Sandy as the revolutionary leader uttering the thunderous dialogue: Jeenahaito marna seekho have sent the admirers of George Reddy into a tizzy.

Ahead of the release, Sandy reveals that he is excited as well as nervous to watch audience reaction to his film.

“Director Jeevan Reddy and I are roommates and I assisted him for Dhalam. He felt that I resemble George Reddy and asked me to play the part. I always dreamt of playing a student leader and my wish has been fulfilled with this film,” shares the actor.

The Vangaveeti actor has done homework to breathe life into George Reddy’s story.

“I watched George Reddy’s interview with BBC and read books, several articles available online. I also had conversations with his friends and people who are closely associated with him to know his persona. They told me about his mannerisms and characteristics like how he used to walk, talk and interact with students. I lost weight, took training in kickboxing for six months and rehearsed for Fireball and Handkerchief fights,” adds Sandy.

Despite some cinematic liberties, Sandy explains that they have brought realism into every frame by staying true to the story.

“The film is set between 1968-70. So recreating that era was really challenging and also shooting the film in OU campus for about two years is impossible. Hence, our art director Gandhi has recreated the OU campus of the 70s at Gachibowli. Also, the Royal Enfield bike and cycles you watched in the trailer belong to that era and we have bought everything to make it look realistic.”

He is delighted to have received Pawan Kalyan’s support to his film. “The trailer has impressed everyone and especially, the compliments Pawan Kalyan garu gave for our work has been overwhelming. I am his ardent fan and wanted to thank him at our film’s pre-release event, which was called off after the Police department denied permission due to security reasons. In fact, Pawan Kalyan garu admires George Reddy and he wanted to do this film. So, we have dedicated a song to him,” reveals Sandy.

He has no regrets devoting two years for George Reddy. “It’s a fascinating story which demanded a certain level of dedication.

I don’t want to detach myself from this emotional character by signing another film. I feel blessed to have portrayed George Reddy, who continues to be an inspiration to this day,” signs off Sandy.