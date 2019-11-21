Home Entertainment Telugu

A peek into Megastar  Chiru’s house 2.0

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi’s new swank home is all set for a housewarming party this weekend and the Konidelas have left no tile unturned to get their new house designed to their taste. We find out m

Published: 21st November 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 12:17 PM

Design plan of a room

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When Tollywood’s Megastar Chiranjeevi invited Bollywood diva Rekha to his house when the latter was in Hyderabad last week to receive the ANR Award, the actor was truly jubilant about his new home. The house-proud actor apparently has invited Bollywood and Tollywood film fraternity for a housewarming party in his house this Saturday evening and the designer home is already making a buzz. The 25,000-plus sq feet home near Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana in Jubilee Hills  house is conceived and designed by Tahiliani Homes, an interior and architectural firm from the Design House of Tarun Tahiliani, India’s renowned fashion designer. 

Talking about the design philosophy of the home, Jahan Tahiliani, the younger son of ace designer Tarun Tahiliani from the three-year-old design consultancy firm tells City Express, “We have incorporated the ‘India modern’ concept with India artisanal at its core. While the main facade was all there, we had to redo the interiors. With marble carpets, mother of pearl inlay work, motifs and patterns from across India are all there.” The India artisanal side is evident in the borders, details, lights, chandeliers, brocades on the walls, he says. “When we were designing the home, we tried to keep it modern with an Indian touch.

Chiranjeevi with his family

The house will be a great showcase of the best of India’s heritage”. The Tahilianis came on board, not just because of their body of work, but a delightful Telugu connection too. “My mom Sailaja Murthy Tahiliani is from Guntur and my dad Tarun Tahiliani lived in a Telugu home as a paying guest in his college days. We had also handled commercial projects of the Apollo Hospital group and other spaces for Upasana, Chiranjeevi’s daughter in law and a top entrepreneur. So we were brought on board for the home. Recently, my grand mom was ailing for a while and passed away and we were frequenting Hyderabad to look after her. We also managed to talk to the Megastar family which led to the project,” he adds. 

Is there a ‘filmi’ corner in the house? Did the actor give any specific instruction? “Chiranjeevi garu, much like his onscreen persona, is a sweetheart and just let us do our work. Actually, the whole house is a showpiece, a showstopper. The Konidelas are down-to-earth people who wanted Indian history and heritage in the home. Nothing fancy for the sake of it,” says the 28-year-old. Apparently, the actor loves the Black & White room with a chessboard flooring that is part of the house. He perhaps will plan his next big from here! 

Apparently, it was his wife Surekha and son-actor Ram Charan who were hands-on who were briefing us.” The home interiors took about a year to complete. The actor is known to be a Bajrangbali bhakth. Is there is a special puja corner in his house for his favourite God. “Yes, the temple in the basement is spacious and ornate, giving enough space to sit, follow the rituals and chant or meditate.” The sketches show the pooja room is a replica of a temple with the presiding deity in the centre and wall nooks and stone mantapams on the floor and the walls.  

However, the highlight of the house, Jahan shares, is the Jade room in the house. Jade is an ornamental green mineral considered the imperial gem in ancient China not only known to save the residents of the house from disasters, it is known to protect them from evil eye. Considering the Konidelas are now into production of movies, this one is definitely one that is endorsed by Vastu experts too. “We have used jade in many forms, in the wall decor, flooring, ceiling etc,” the designer says.

Looks like the green room is definitely going to make  many go green with envy. The house has a local touch because of the Hyderabadi Nizami motifs used across the house. As Chiranjeevi gears up for his new movie with Koratala Shiva and Ramcharan is busy with RRR with director Rajamouli, the new home will hopefully bring them luck.

