Home Entertainment Telugu

Sundeep Kishan in talks for a biopic on Uday Kiran

Speaking to Cinema Express, Sundeep says he was so excited to the script and hopes that Uday Kiran’s role suits him.

Published: 26th November 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan (L) and hat-trick hero Uday Kiran

Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan (L) and hat-trick hero Uday Kiran

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

A biopic on Telugu cinema’s hat-trick hero Uday Kiran is in the works. Actor Sundeep Kishan, who was last seen in Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, is in advanced talks to star in the untitled film to be directed by debutant Chandu.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Sundeep says he was so excited to the script and hopes that Uday Kiran’s role suits him.

“I connected with Uday Kiran’s character and liked the storyline narrated by the newcomer. I have asked him to come up with a full-bound script and we will meet in the second week of December for a detailed narration. If things fall into place, I am comfortable producing it under the umbrella of my home production, Venkatadri Express.” Sundeep recalls watching Uday Kiran from close quarters.

“Uday Kiran is a typical Telugu boy next door and his story makes for an interesting film. I have watched his journey in the industry. There is no need to delve into any controversy as there is so much drama in his life and we have to capture it in its right sense.”

The untitled film aims to tell the story of the departed actor, who had a meteoric rise and an almost equally dramatic fall in Telugu cinema. Uday Kiran (33) committed suicide by hanging himself at his apartment in the city on January 5, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uday Kiran Sundeep Kishan
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp