Sundeep Kishan in talks for a biopic on Uday Kiran

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

A biopic on Telugu cinema’s hat-trick hero Uday Kiran is in the works. Actor Sundeep Kishan, who was last seen in Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, is in advanced talks to star in the untitled film to be directed by debutant Chandu.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Sundeep says he was so excited to the script and hopes that Uday Kiran’s role suits him.

“I connected with Uday Kiran’s character and liked the storyline narrated by the newcomer. I have asked him to come up with a full-bound script and we will meet in the second week of December for a detailed narration. If things fall into place, I am comfortable producing it under the umbrella of my home production, Venkatadri Express.” Sundeep recalls watching Uday Kiran from close quarters.

“Uday Kiran is a typical Telugu boy next door and his story makes for an interesting film. I have watched his journey in the industry. There is no need to delve into any controversy as there is so much drama in his life and we have to capture it in its right sense.”

The untitled film aims to tell the story of the departed actor, who had a meteoric rise and an almost equally dramatic fall in Telugu cinema. Uday Kiran (33) committed suicide by hanging himself at his apartment in the city on January 5, 2014.