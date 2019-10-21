Home Entertainment Telugu

Split in Telugu Movie Artist Association, members seek fresh election

Controversies continue to plague Movie Artist Association (MAA) after Rajasekhar’s group insist VK Naresh step down as the president for failing to deliver on promises.

Actor-couple Dr Rajasekhar and Jeevitha. (Photo | EPS)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

The Movie Artist Association (MAA) saw a showdown on Sunday between its president VK Naresh’s group on one side and Executive vice president Rajasekhar’s on the other. It all started when Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha, the secretary of MAA, called on the members for an important ‘friendly’ meeting at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce without putting a word to Naresh, who has the backing of eight members.

Jeevitha, who spoke at length at the meeting stressing on the failure of Naresh, has asserted that there is a split in the association due to some unsolved issues.

 An 18-member group supporting Rajasekhar is discontent with Naresh and accuse him of creating a monopoly in the association. “Naresh is not showing interest to attend the office, misappropriating funds amounting to `5.50 crore that belong to the association and failed to raise funds through events and sponsors. He is behaving like a monarch and we demand him to offer resignation as the president for failing to deliver on promises,” informs a source while talking about the circumstances. 

While several actors belonging to Naresh’s group offered a peacemaking gesture and requested Rajasekhar and Jeevitha to talk to the president in person, the star couple refused to budge.

Comedian Prudhvi, who was miffed in the meet, has sought a fresh election for MAA. “I was surprised by the unruly behaviour of some members. It’s inappropriate on their part that they are not letting others speak. I urge Chiranjeevi garu (Founder president, MAA) to intervene, dissolve the present association and conduct a fresh election,” says Prudhvi.

Meanwhile, veteran writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna has condemned the reports of him leaving the meeting midway moist-eyed and tweeted, “I was neither teary-eyed nor emotional. I was irked by the behaviour of some members and walked out of the meet midway.”

It’s not the first time MAA finds itself in the situation it is in and looking at the current situation, this won’t be the last time as well!

— muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress.com  @onlymurali
 

