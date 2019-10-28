Home Entertainment Telugu

Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in Allu Arjun and Sukumar's film 'AA 20'

Directed by Sukumar, the film, referred to as AA 20  is based on red sanders smuggling and will go on floors in December

Published: 28th October 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Allu Arjun. (Photos | File)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After making an impressive debut in Telugu with Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', looks like Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has found a new liking for Telugu cinema.

The 'Vikram Vedha' actor, who has transitioned from playing a lead actor to an antagonist with 'Panja' Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming rustic love story 'Uppena', will be seen as a villain again in Allu Arjun’s new film, 'AA 20'. The action entertainer, which marks the third collaboration of the 'Sarrainodu' actor with Sukumar, is based on red sanders smuggling. 

“Vijay Sethupathi has become choosy about the films he tackles. The storyline narrated by Sukumar has impressed him and he has agreed in principle to work in the film. The duo will soon catch up for a detailed narration to find common ground over several aspects,” informs a source. 

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and set in the backdrops of Rayalaseema and Nellore, 'AA 20' will go on floors in December.

“Sukumar has done a location recce in Nallamala forest to find exactly the right locations for the shoot and currently, the art department is busy with the set work. The team is determined to begin the shooting before the New Year,” the source adds.

