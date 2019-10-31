Home Entertainment Telugu

Catherine Tresa, Anjali and Nidhhi Agerwal to perform at 'Bigg Boss Telugu 3' finale

The top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 – Varun Sandesh, Baba Bhasker, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza and Rahul Sipligunj will vie for the BB Telugu trophy this Sunday night.

Published: 31st October 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is going to witness a host of events including scintillating dance performances by actors Catherine Tresa, Anjali and Nidhhi Agerwal. The trio will be grooving to a three-song medley each at the reality show which is going to be telecast on Sunday, November 3. That’s not all, actor Chiranjeevi will also grace the show as the chief guest and will announce the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu third season on Star Maa.

“It’s going to be a night of celebrations. The viewers will get to see mesmerising dance performances of these three starlets under the supervision of choreographer Suresh Varma. They will perform on several popular songs and will commence shooting for the part on November 2. Also, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s presence will definitely amp up the entertainment quotient,” reveals a source.

