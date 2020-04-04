STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pujita Ponnada shoots for a special song in Pawan Kalyan's 27th movie

The historical drama, which is being directed by Krish, is being produced by AM Ratnam and it also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Pujita Ponnada is on a roll. The actor, who was last seen in Dr Rajasekhar’s Kalki, has recently shot a special song for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, PSPK 27. "The song featuring Pujita will have Pawan Kalyan and a group of dancers. A special set is being built for it in the city and the team has wrapped it up in less than a week’s time," informs a source.

Pujita had earlier played a crucial role in Pawan’s nephew and actor Ram Charan’s revenge drama Rangasthalam and this untitled film will mark her second collaboration with a mega hero. Set in the Mughal empire, the film shows Pawan Kalyan as a king-turned-swashbuckling Robin hood, who fights against the British. It is learnt that the film is replete with heavy-duty action and chase sequences, which are said to be inspired by a role-playing game (RPG) named Shadow Fighter.

The historical drama, which is being directed by Krish, is being produced by AM Ratnam and it also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles. Tentatively titled Virupaksha, the film’s shooting was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The next schedule is likely to commence in July.

