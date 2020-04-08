STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allu Arjun, Sukumar’s film titled 'Pushpa'

The makers of AA 20 will release the title along with first look poster on the occasion of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor’s 38th birthday on Wednesday
 

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Allu Arjun is gearing up to start shooting for his new film with director Sukumar. Currently dubbed AA 20, the film also has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. 

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, on Monday, announced that they will be releasing an important update about the film at 9 am on April 8 coinciding with Allu Arjun’s 38th birthday.

According to a well-placed source, the team is determined to release the film’s title, along with the first look poster on Wednesday.

CE has learnt that AA 20 has been titled Pushpa and the poster shows Arjun in a bearded avatar. The film was officially launched last October in Hyderabad in a low-key affair and also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role.

Set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forests, the action entertainer presents the 38-year-old actor as a lorry driver.

Arjun, reportedly warmed up the Chittoor dialect to play the part.

The new schedule of the film, however, will begin in Rampachodavaram in June.Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, which also featured Pooja Hegde, has become the third highest grosser of Telugu cinema.

