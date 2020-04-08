Avantika Mishra to make her Tamil debut in Arulnithi’s next

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Arulnithi, who was last seen in K-13, is working on a thriller directed by debutant filmmaker Vijay Rajendra. It has now come to light that Avantika Mishra, known for her roles in Telugu films such as Maaya and the recently-released Meeku Maathrame Cheptha (produced by Vijay Deverakonda), has been roped in as the female lead for this Arulnithi-starrer.

“Both Arulnithi and I play college students in the film. I am a first-year student in this thriller. I play a Madurai-based girl and because of the genre, I cannot reveal much else. We’ve completed 50 per cent of the film. The plan was to wrap up the shoot by this month, but because of the lockdown, shooting has been stopped.

"We will resume immediately after things return to normalcy,” says Avantika who will be making her Tamil debut with this untitled film.

Interestingly, Avantika has previously worked in a Tamil film titled Nenjamellam Kadhal, but that film has not been released yet.

She has also signed another Tamil film, which is expected to be announced soon.