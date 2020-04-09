STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TV serial actress Shanti found dead at her flat in Hyderabad

Published: 09th April 2020 11:17 PM

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old TV actress was on Thursday found dead in her house under suspicious circumstances, police said.

V Shanti's body was found lying partly on the floor and on the bed, they said.

Her neighbours, on suspicion, informed the police who arrived and broke in only to find dead.

Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the actress might have accidentally fallen in a drunken state. Only a postmortem would reveal the exact cause of the death, he said.

Shanti had acted in some TV serials.

Her family members have been informed and they have to come from Visakapatnam, the official said, adding that a case of suspicious death has been registered and a probe has begun.

