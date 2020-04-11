STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

I want to do more independent music: Composer Mickey J Meyer on his new 'American Song'

On the cinema front, Mickey awaits the release of Sreekaram and he has also committed to work on director Nandini Reddy’s new film to be produced by Swapna Cinema.

Published: 11th April 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Three-time Nandi award-winning composer Mickey J Meyer

Three-time Nandi award-winning composer Mickey J Meyer

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Three-time Nandi award-winning composer Mickey J Meyer has made his debut in the independent music scene with the digital release of his song, American Song.

About his venture into the new market, Mickey, who has donned the hats of  songwriter, producer, and composer, explains, “I like to write in English and have wanted to produce something like this for a while now. I composed this song a long time ago and recorded it in my backyard music studio in California.”

The song has vocals by renowned American singer-songwriter Logan Hill.

“I saw his videos on YouTube and felt his voice would be good for the song. I approached him through email and sent the track. He liked it and agreed to come on board. I think my reputation as a music composer in Telugu cinema came in handy,” Mickey quips.

Mickey wants to take his local tunes to the global market.

“Besides films, I want to do more independent music and become an integral part of this industry. I want to take Telugu music to the international scene and strike a balance between the local and global audiences.”

Mickey, who also aspires to direct a concept-based music video soon, says the song is relevant to the ongoing chaotic times around the world. “It is all about overcoming challenges. I hope my song inspires listeners during these trying times.”

On the cinema front, Mickey awaits the release of Sreekaram and he has also committed to work on director Nandini Reddy’s new film to be produced by Swapna Cinema. “I am also in talks for two other films and I will divulge the details soon,” he concludes.(American Song is available on Spotify,iTunes and YouTube)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mickey J Meyer American Song
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp