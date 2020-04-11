I want to do more independent music: Composer Mickey J Meyer on his new 'American Song'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Three-time Nandi award-winning composer Mickey J Meyer has made his debut in the independent music scene with the digital release of his song, American Song.

About his venture into the new market, Mickey, who has donned the hats of songwriter, producer, and composer, explains, “I like to write in English and have wanted to produce something like this for a while now. I composed this song a long time ago and recorded it in my backyard music studio in California.”

The song has vocals by renowned American singer-songwriter Logan Hill.

“I saw his videos on YouTube and felt his voice would be good for the song. I approached him through email and sent the track. He liked it and agreed to come on board. I think my reputation as a music composer in Telugu cinema came in handy,” Mickey quips.

Mickey wants to take his local tunes to the global market.

“Besides films, I want to do more independent music and become an integral part of this industry. I want to take Telugu music to the international scene and strike a balance between the local and global audiences.”

Mickey, who also aspires to direct a concept-based music video soon, says the song is relevant to the ongoing chaotic times around the world. “It is all about overcoming challenges. I hope my song inspires listeners during these trying times.”

On the cinema front, Mickey awaits the release of Sreekaram and he has also committed to work on director Nandini Reddy’s new film to be produced by Swapna Cinema. “I am also in talks for two other films and I will divulge the details soon,” he concludes.(American Song is available on Spotify,iTunes and YouTube)