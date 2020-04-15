STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I take a bow for cops working under the sun: Vijay Deverakonda  

It was a rare video conference at Hyderabad Commissionerate on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It was a rare video conference at Hyderabad Commissionerate on Tuesday. The conference not just had Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad city, Anjani Kumar, IPS but also Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda as chief guest. It was a fun chat session and Vijay in his usual style made the cops smile with his quirky replies and stuff. This session energised and de-stressed the cops. Many stations were seen holding thank you cards and advance happy birthday wishes for the Arjun Reddy actor. While Vijay thanked them and joked with them and requested them to stay healthy and strong to safeguard us all till the lockdown is lifted. This is how the conversation went between the police personnel and Vijay at the video conference:

Cop: Vijay, can you come down to any check-post and request people to stay at home? 
Vijay: I would definitely want to come out and be the side of cops. But I need a permission letter so that the cops won’t hit with lathis. If people would give a thought about my word then I’m always up for it. Yet we all should follow CM KCR’s instructions and even then if people roam on the roads, then they should be punished in police style.

Cop: Are you helping your mother in this lockdown? 
Vijay. When I’m busy with shootings, I never used to bother about home. Due to this lockdown, I’m seeing the efforts being put by my mother. But when I go to help mom, she gets angry and says that the work will get doubled because of me. So I will leave it to her. But hats off to all the women who are the real warriors.

Cop: Any plans of doing a police drama film? 
Vijay. I would love to do a cop film. Hopefully in the next two or three years, I will come up with a film wherein I will wear the khakhee uniform.

Cop:. How would you have handled this situation if you were a cop ?
Vijay. Very responsibly. I would follow very order and instructions of Commissioner. You all are working for us and we need to stay at home to make things easy for you. To all the cops who are on the roads in hot sun, take a bow.

Cop: What do you do when you are in depression? 
Vijay. My work has given my recognition with audience’s affection. When a failure comes, I work with more focused. I have done a play on Mahabharat during my childhood and I still remember a line of Lord Krishna that no time is permanent and everything moves on. If we follow the suggestions of authorities, we can overcome Corona crisis times and this will remain as a memorable period in our lives.

