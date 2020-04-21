STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anupama Parameswaran set to star in Telugu remake of Helen

According to a well-placed source, Prasad V Potluri, who will be bankrolling the film has acquired the rights for the Telugu remake and has roped in debutant Hanuman Chowdary as the director.

Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

Anupama Parameswaran, who will next be seen in Rowdy Boyz, has green-lit another project. We have learnt that the actor will play the lead in the Telugu remake of Malayalam survival drama Helen (2019), which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier and fronted by Anna Ben.

According to a well-placed source, Prasad V Potluri, who will be bankrolling the film has acquired the rights for the Telugu remake and has roped in debutant Hanuman Chowdary as the director. "Potluri liked the original and spoke to Anupama about remaking it in Telugu. She has agreed to be on board, however, she is yet to sign the dotted line. The formalities will be done after COVID-19 lockdown gets lifted," says the source. 

It is also learnt that the Telugu version will be tweaked to suit the sensibilities of the local audience and the makers are still on the lookout for an actor to reprise Anupama’s father role, which was originally played by Lal.

Helen is a story about a happy-go-lucky middle-class girl, who fights for survival, after being locked up in a freezer. It may be noted that the Tamil remake of Helen directed by Gokul stars Keerthi Pandian as the female lead and the film marks the comeback of Arun Pandian.

