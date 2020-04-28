STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahesh Babu to Chiranjeevi: Tollywood stars interact with fans via Twitter

Tollywood stars use their social media following to entertain them with their moves and also to create awareness about COVID-19.

Published: 28th April 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 03:38 PM

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu

By Express News Service

As India continues to follow a nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry has come to a standstill, resulting in cancelled shoots and indefinitely postponed film releases. Despite that, fans remain optimistic, and are taking to Twitter to interact with their favourite actors.

From Telugu cinema’s megastars, C h i r a n j e evi (@ KChiruTweets), Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh), Ram Charan (@AlwaysRam- Charan) to Tamil cinema’s pride Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth), prominent South Indian celebrities are Tweeting to engage with fans and encourage them to stay home and be safe.

Actors are also making videos at home with song lyrics that urge people to isolate and stay safe amidst the COVID-19 crisis, several fans too are joining the madeat- home video action on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi (@KChiruTweets) shares, “I owe everything to my fans and audiences. The possibility of directly interacting with them and sharing my thoughts through a platform like Twitter has often crossed my mind. But during these unprecedented times, I felt an urgent need to communicate directly with my fans and fellow Indians and this led me to join the platform in March, on the Telugu New year’s day and the first day of the nationwide lockdown. During COVID-19, it has become more important than ever before to stay connected so that we can get through this pandemic together. Twitter is doing a great job of helping people do that.”

Mahesh Babu (@urstruly- Mahesh) made his ‘stay home, stay safe’ appeal to fans by sharing a video of his daughter in which she talks about the precautionary measures that are necessary to fight coronavirus and flatten the curve.

Meanwhile, fans of actor Kajal Aggarwal did a chain of posts urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. She encouraged them to make a collage and shared their work with her followers. She herself stands amidst all of them to give out the message. She also did a PETA post about taking care of animals during the lockdown.

