Vijay Deverakonda extends help to 'middle-class citizens'

By Express News Service

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Sunday announced that The Deverakonda Foundation (TDF) will support the middle-class citizens during the tough Covid-19 times.

“If a family wants groceries, they can pick all the groceries they want and TDF will pay the amount on behalf of that family. For this, the team has developed a technology for people to reach them and make payments for supermarkets."

This drive is also launched across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For this Vijay has allocated Rs 1.30 crore. He also said the other initiative is providing assistance to middle-class families by imparting skill training to youth. Last year about 50 were trained and they landed in jobs, he said. He made the announcement prior to his birthday next month.