Hyderabad police arrest four persons for trespassing into Mohan Babu’s residence

While passing by the township, they noticed the gate was open and tried to drive in to have a glimpse of actors.

Published: 03rd August 2020 07:54 AM

Mohan Babu

Telugu actor Mohan Babu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pahadishareef police on Sunday arrested four persons for trying to trespass into Tollywood actor Mohan Babu’s residence and threatening securitymen on Saturday. The accused were identified as Raghav Biradar, Gowtham Rao, Kongari Anand, and Singa Raju David. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

Police said that the accused live in the nearby area. While passing by the township, they noticed the gate was open and tried to drive in to have a glimpse of actors. They told police that they knew that movie shoots take place in the township and several actors frequent the place to take part in the shoots.

Inquiries also revealed that they had an argument with the guards, but did not threaten anyone. Police also verified their call data records and found nothing suspicious.On Saturday, four persons in an SUV forcefully tried to enter the township and fled after security tried to stop them.

