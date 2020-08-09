STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Mahesh Babu gets 'super' special birthday wishes from wife, daughter

Namrata posted an intimate moment between the couple -- a picture of Mahesh Babu kissing her.

Published: 09th August 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with his wife Namrata Shirodkar

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with his wife Namrata Shirodkar (Photo | Mahesh Babu Instagram)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who turned a year older on Sunday, has received an adorable birthday wish from his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Namrata posted an intimate moment between the couple -- a picture of Mahesh Babu kissing her.

"True love is how I experience it with you Happy Birthday MB. I love you now and always," Namrata captioned the image.

Makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" unveiled the new motion poster of the project on the day. Sharing the link of the poster, Namrata wrote: "Super."

Mahesh Babu's eight-year-old daughter Sitara too wished him on social media. Sitara posted a cute video clip on her Instagram account and said that her father's birthday is "one of her favourite days of the year".

"My most favourite day of the year!! Happyyy Birthday Nanna. You're the best dad everrr. I love you so so much@urstrulymahesh," Sitara wrote.

Wishing Mahesh Babu on his 45th birthday, actress Sophie Choudry tweeted: "Need a new pic together (and a new song) but happy bday to this superstar, an absolute gentleman @urstrulyMahesh. Wish you a wonderful and safe year ahead!! All the best for #SarkaruVaariPaata."

Actor Adivi Sesh described Mahesh Babu's birthday as a "festival".

"Wishing a heartfelt happy birthday to Superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir! Today's a festival for the millions!

"Your encouragement and kind words of grace have meant the world to me and the team. Thank you for the value and faith you have given for my dream film #Major Lots of love sir," Adivi wrote on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahesh Babu Namrata Shirodkar
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp