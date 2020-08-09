Posts abuse Tollywood actor Junior NTR, Pawan Kalyan, complaint filed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A complaint was lodged with the police seeking action on miscreants for posting abusive content on Tollywood actor Junior NTR and Pawan Kalyan that went viral on social media. Police said they would look into the issue and take action.

According to the police, some people created fake profiles on social media and posted objectionable content in connection with the Tollywood actors.

The profiles made it appear like two groups — fans of Jr NTR and fans of Pawan Kalyan — were quarreling and in the process, posted abusive content against both the actors. The issue was brought to the notice of Hyderabad police.

Police said it was revealed that unknown persons had created fake profiles to post the content. While the police have not lodged a case, based on the IP addresses of the profiles, police said they would identify the miscreants