Prabhas’ 3D epic 'Adipurush' adds 'Penguin' cinematographer Kharthik Palani

Adipurush, the upcoming big-budget 3D epic starring Prabhas, has roped in cinematographer Kharthik Palani who recently lensed the Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:27 AM

By Express News Service

Adipurush, the upcoming big-budget 3D epic starring Prabhas, has roped in cinematographer Kharthik Palani who recently lensed the Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin. Kharthik has previously worked on the Hindi films Love Shagun, Zeenat, and the Kannada film French Biriyani. He is the erstwhile assistant of veteran cinematographer Tirru.Speaking about the film, a source close to the film says, “Adipurush is still in the nascent stage. The pre-production work is yet to begin, and there will be several discussions to figure out many aspects, including the rest of the cast and crew. As of now, the makers are planning to take the film on floors in January.”

Directed by Om Raut (Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior) and jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Raut’s own banner Retrophiles, the film is said to be a big-screen adaptation of a widely popular Indian epic. Krishan Kumar, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair are involved as co-producers.

Raut envisions Adipurush as a grand production with lavish sets, spectacular action sequences and unparalleled VFX work. It will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and then dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and possibly other foreign languages. Adipurush marks Prabhas’ third film with Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam and his first with Raut.

