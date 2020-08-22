STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Ramesh Varma to direct Hindi remake of 'Rakshasudu'

A popular Bollywood hero will headline the psychological thriller also produced by Ramesh Varma in association with Satyanarayana Koneru and Havish

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Rakshasudu

Still from Rakshasudu

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Director Ramesh Varma is set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of his Telugu psychological thriller Rakshasudu. According to a source, one among Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal is likely to headline the remake. 

“I am trying my luck as both, producer and director in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of Rakshasudu. A popular Bollywood hero will star in the remake and the film will go on floors soon after I complete my next Telugu film starring Ravi Teja,” says Ramesh Varma. 

Interestingly, Rakshasudu was a remake of the Tamil hit film Ratsasan, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead roles. Released on August 2, 2019, Rakshasudu charts the story of a police officer, who attempts to track down a psycho killer. The film has not only garnered box office attention but also revived the fortunes of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. 

Producer Satyanarayana Koneru, who produced Rakshasudu with Ramesh Varma, will be backing the Hindi remake along with actor Havish. The film will go on floors early next year.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Varma
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp