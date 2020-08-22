Ramesh Varma to direct Hindi remake of 'Rakshasudu'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Director Ramesh Varma is set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of his Telugu psychological thriller Rakshasudu. According to a source, one among Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal is likely to headline the remake.

“I am trying my luck as both, producer and director in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of Rakshasudu. A popular Bollywood hero will star in the remake and the film will go on floors soon after I complete my next Telugu film starring Ravi Teja,” says Ramesh Varma.

Interestingly, Rakshasudu was a remake of the Tamil hit film Ratsasan, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead roles. Released on August 2, 2019, Rakshasudu charts the story of a police officer, who attempts to track down a psycho killer. The film has not only garnered box office attention but also revived the fortunes of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

Producer Satyanarayana Koneru, who produced Rakshasudu with Ramesh Varma, will be backing the Hindi remake along with actor Havish. The film will go on floors early next year.

