'Love Mocktail' remake titled 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'

The rom-com featuring Satyadev and Tamannaah in the lead roles is being directed and produced by Nagashekar
 

Published: 25th August 2020 10:29 AM

A still from Love Mocktail

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Satyadev, who is making his strides in the industry with a slew of critically acclaimed films, will next be paired opposite Tamannaah Bhatia in the Telugu remake of Kannada rom-com Love Mocktail. The Telugu remake now gets a title called Gurthunda Seethakalam.

Satyadev

The film is set against an urban backdrop and Satyadev will be seen stepping into the shoes of a middle-aged software employee, who endured several heartbreaks in his quest to find his true love. Directed and produced by Nagashekar, the shooting of the film will commence soon.

“We are confident that Gurthunda Seethakalam will remain a light-hearted rom-com with situations that are relatable. The relationships and the heartbreaks the protagonist goes through in the story explain why Satyadev has instantly drawn to the character. 

We are confident that his chemistry with Tamannaah is going to be our film’s strong point,” says Nagashekhar. Kala Bhairava, who made his debut as the music director with Mathu Vadalara has been roped in to score the music, while Satya Hegde has come on board to crank the lens for the remake.

