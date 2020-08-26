Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India likely to release on Netflix

By Express News Service

After Penguin, yet another Keerthy Suresh-starrer is set to forgo the theatrical release, says the buzz. If the grapevine is anything to go by, the 27-year-old actor’s upcoming film Miss India is likely to have a direct-to-OTT release due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports, Netflix has approached the makers of Miss India with a handsome package to release their film on OTT and have inked the deal as well.

However, neither the streaming giant nor the makers of the film confirmed the news. Produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions, the female-centric film shows Keerthy as a young girl in her 20s, who aspires to win Miss India beauty pageant.

While Naresh VK and Nadhiya essay Keerthy’s parents, Bhanushree Mehra and Kamal Kamaraju play her siblings and Rajendra Prasad portrays her grandfather. The film marks the debut of Nagendra Nath as the director.

Besides Miss India, Keerthy will also be seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming sports drama Good Luck Sakhi, Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe.