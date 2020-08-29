Acharya’s producer refutes plagiarism charges

By Express News Service

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya was drawn into a plagiarism row after a writer named Rajesh Manduri alleged that the film was inspired from his story. Matinee Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the production house of the Chiranjeevi starrer, has now responded to the plagiarism charges and denied all such claims.

In a statement, Anvesh Reddy, the director of Matinee Entertainment said that the story of Acharya belongs to Koratala Siva, the director of the film, and any claims made against this are completely baseless. “We have kept the story of the film confidential and only a few people are aware of what it is all about. We would like to clarify that this is an original story.

It is unacceptable to defame a reputed filmmaker like Koratala Siva. Any claims with respect to the story are completely baseless, false and are made solely on assumption,” reads a statement from Matinee Entertainment Pvt Ltd. After the first look and motion poster of Acharya were released, Rajesh alleged that the story of the film belongs to him.

The young writer has reportedly claimed that he had narrated the story to Mythri Movie Makers a year ago. Interestingly, Mythri Movie Makers too released a statement from their side stating that allegations made by Rajesh Manduri are baseless and false. Presented by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions banner, Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The film’s shooting has been suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic and the makers are planning to resume it soon. Acharya is expected to hit the screens early next year.