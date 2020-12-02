STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prabhas, 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel collaborate on new film

Tollywood actor Prabhas and 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel are set to collaborate on an action film titled 'Salaar'.

Published: 02nd December 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Prabhas

Tollywood actor Prabhas (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Hombale Films, who produced KGF will be teaming up once again with the film’s director Prashanth Neel. It’s now known that the film is titled Salaar and will star Prabhas in the lead. The first look was released earlier today and it features Prabhas with a thick moustache wielding a machine gun. 

A statement from the film’s producer, Vijay Kiragandur said, “After the success of our first pan-Indian film, KGF: Chapter 1, and on the verge of completing our second pan-Indian film, KGF: Chapter 2, we at Hombale Films are proud to announce our third Indian film Salaar. The filming of this project is scheduled to start from January 2021 and the release is slotted to happen after Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.” Salaar will mark Hombale Films’ seventh venture and will release simultaneously in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.  Other than this, the production house also has Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvaratnaa and KGF Chapter 2 currently under production. While Prashanth is awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter 2, Prabhas recently wrapped up the first schedule of Radhe Shyam in Italy. Touted to be a love story set in Europe, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma and Sathyan Sivakumar.

