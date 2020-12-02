Prabhas, 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel collaborate on new film

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Hombale Films, who produced KGF will be teaming up once again with the film’s director Prashanth Neel. It’s now known that the film is titled Salaar and will star Prabhas in the lead. The first look was released earlier today and it features Prabhas with a thick moustache wielding a machine gun.

An Action Saga #SALAAR.



THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!!

For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film.

Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/PKOfQKkSM6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 2, 2020

A statement from the film’s producer, Vijay Kiragandur said, “After the success of our first pan-Indian film, KGF: Chapter 1, and on the verge of completing our second pan-Indian film, KGF: Chapter 2, we at Hombale Films are proud to announce our third Indian film Salaar. The filming of this project is scheduled to start from January 2021 and the release is slotted to happen after Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.” Salaar will mark Hombale Films’ seventh venture and will release simultaneously in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Other than this, the production house also has Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvaratnaa and KGF Chapter 2 currently under production. While Prashanth is awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter 2, Prabhas recently wrapped up the first schedule of Radhe Shyam in Italy. Touted to be a love story set in Europe, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma and Sathyan Sivakumar.