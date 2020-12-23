Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to announce that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared that she has quarantined herself. Rakul Preet wrote, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19.

I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe.”

Rakul had just started shooting for the film, Mayday. She stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, which is is directed and produced by the latter. She will be seen in the role of a pilot in Mayday. This is her second film with Ajay after De De Pyaar De.