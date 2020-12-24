STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahesh Babu launches motion poster of 'Thank You Brother!'

Starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin, the thriller is written and directed by Ramesh Raparthi.

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu

By PTI

HYDERABAD: South star Mahesh Babu on Thursday unveiled the first look of the upcoming Telugu film "Thank You Brother!", set in a post lockdown scenario.

Starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin, the thriller is written and directed by Ramesh Raparthi.

Babu, who released the poster on Twitter, said he is looking forward to watching the film.

"Happy to present the official motion poster of #ThankYouBrother! Looks thrilling! Wishing the entire team huge success," the "Maharshi" star wrote on the microblogging site.

According to a press release, Bharadwaj stars as Priya, a pregnant woman, stuck in an elevator with millionaire playboy Abhi (Ashwin) in an unusual post lockdown scenario.

Bharadwaj said "Thank You Brother!" is one of the most interesting and challenging projects she has been a part of.

"While we all have to wait just a little bit more to know what happens next and whether Viraj Ashwin and I get out of this trouble, how we got into this trouble and much more; but what I can confidently say is that 'Thank You Brother! is going to be one roller coaster of emotions'," the actor, known for "Kshanam" and "Rangasthalam", said in a statement.

"The movie is extremely close to my heart and just like everyone else, I am also eagerly looking forward to the film's release," she added.

Ashwin's film credits include "Manasanamaha" and "Valliddari Madhya".

"Thank You Brother!" also features Mounika Reddy, Anish Kuruvilla, Archana Ananth, Viva Harsha, Annapurnamma and Adarsh Balakrishna in key roles.

