Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with Puri Jagannadh is 'Liger', not 'Fighter'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming martial arts film directed by Puri Jagannadh has wrapped up its first schedule in Mumbai recently. Now we have learnt that the title of the film, which is being made in Hindi and all South Indian languages, has been finalised. “After contemplating several options including Fighter, the makers have zeroed in on Liger as it fits the story best. In fact, Liger is the name of Vijay’s character in the film and the makers have settled for it after Fighter was rejected in a couple of languages,” informs a source.

The film is an out-and-out action entertainer and is totally different from what Vijay has done before. Presented by Karan Johar, Liger showcases Vijay as a martial artist with a stutter. The 30-year-old actor had trained extensively in MMA and other combat sports in Thailand and will be sporting six-pack abs with a new hairdo for the part. Vijay’s next film World Famous Lover is coming up on February 14 coinciding with Valentine’s Day.