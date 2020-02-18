Home Entertainment Telugu

Actor Rashmika Mandanna says she is 'driven by instinct

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor talks about her upcoming release, criticism and her approach to script selection.

Published: 18th February 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna has made her mark with some admirable performances in films such as Chalo, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. She has many achievements to her name in a matter of two years. She exudes confidence that she doesn’t want to experiment with different types of characters.

“I want to play a wide variety of roles and try to do justice to each of them by giving a particular characteristic. In the script, all I look for is whether I can fit into it or not. I should convince myself before portraying a character. I am driven by instinct and the key is always to keep the audience entertained,” says Rashmika. The 23-year-old actor is awaiting the release of Bheeshma.

The romantic actioner reunites the starlet with her Chalo director, Venky Kudumula. “I am glad to see my directors repeating me in their films. After Chalo, I promised Venky that I will do another film in his direction. Although I was hardpressed for dates to accomodate this film, I kept my word and did Bheeshma,” reveals Rashmika. Elaborating on her role, “I play Chaitra, who works in an organic company founded by Bheeshma (Anant Nag).

The film highlights the benefits of organic/natural farming and Venky made sure that the message doesn’t get preachy at any given point. Besides this, the film also comes with entertainment and you could also see Rashmika – the dancer too.”

A month after she received flak from the critics and audience alike for her over-the-top performance in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika says she had seen it coming.

“It’s a kind of role that required me to overact. I surrendered myself to director Anil Ravipudi’s vision and did whatever he asked me to. Even when I was dubbing, I found it a bit strange to repeat a dialogue umpteen times but no regrets as the character behaves that way,” she says adding, “No matter whatever character I essay, I work really hard to look the part. Also, I am open to constructive criticism and have learned quite a lot from it. I do introspect a lot after the release of every film and I always see it as an opportunity to improvise myself for good.”

Up next, Rashmika will be seen playing the lead lady in Allu Arjun’s new movie to be directed by Sukumar. “I will be seen in a start contrasting character and I will start shooting for the part in the first week of March,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dear Comrade Rashmika Mandanna Geetha Govindam Telugu Films
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp