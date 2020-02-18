Actor Rashmika Mandanna says she is 'driven by instinct

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna has made her mark with some admirable performances in films such as Chalo, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. She has many achievements to her name in a matter of two years. She exudes confidence that she doesn’t want to experiment with different types of characters.



“I want to play a wide variety of roles and try to do justice to each of them by giving a particular characteristic. In the script, all I look for is whether I can fit into it or not. I should convince myself before portraying a character. I am driven by instinct and the key is always to keep the audience entertained,” says Rashmika. The 23-year-old actor is awaiting the release of Bheeshma.

The romantic actioner reunites the starlet with her Chalo director, Venky Kudumula. “I am glad to see my directors repeating me in their films. After Chalo, I promised Venky that I will do another film in his direction. Although I was hardpressed for dates to accomodate this film, I kept my word and did Bheeshma,” reveals Rashmika. Elaborating on her role, “I play Chaitra, who works in an organic company founded by Bheeshma (Anant Nag).

The film highlights the benefits of organic/natural farming and Venky made sure that the message doesn’t get preachy at any given point. Besides this, the film also comes with entertainment and you could also see Rashmika – the dancer too.”



A month after she received flak from the critics and audience alike for her over-the-top performance in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika says she had seen it coming.



“It’s a kind of role that required me to overact. I surrendered myself to director Anil Ravipudi’s vision and did whatever he asked me to. Even when I was dubbing, I found it a bit strange to repeat a dialogue umpteen times but no regrets as the character behaves that way,” she says adding, “No matter whatever character I essay, I work really hard to look the part. Also, I am open to constructive criticism and have learned quite a lot from it. I do introspect a lot after the release of every film and I always see it as an opportunity to improvise myself for good.”



Up next, Rashmika will be seen playing the lead lady in Allu Arjun’s new movie to be directed by Sukumar. “I will be seen in a start contrasting character and I will start shooting for the part in the first week of March,” she signs off.